The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> CEO Interviews >> December 8, 2017

Interview with the President and CEO: Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Steinmann, Michael
Michael Steinmann is President and CEO of Pan American Silver Corp. Mr. Steinmann joined Pan American in 2004 and held progressively senior roles before being promoted to President and CEO in January 2016. Mr. Steinmann has over 20 years of experience in the base and precious metals industries, having worked throughout South America in mine operations and project development. He has participated in numerous mine construction projects, from exploration and feasibility studies through to startup and into continuous operation. He also has a strong background in M&A, corporate development and capital markets. Prior to joining Pan American, he was the Manager of Geology and Business Development for Glencore in South America. Mr. Steinmann holds a Ph.D. in natural science — geology — from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, ETHZ; an M.S. in geology from the University of Zurich; and a degree in corporate finance from Escuela Superior de Administracion y Negocios, Lima. Profile
TWST: Could you give us a view to the significant milestones achieved at PAAS since we spoke last year?

Mr. Steinmann: 2017 was a very important year for Pan

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)
Interview with the President and CEO: Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)
Interview with the CEO: Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Building a Portfolio with Long-Term Global Diversification
Running Focused Portfolios as a Business-Perspective Investor
Engaging with Management to Identify Long-Term Midcap Investments
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Bullish on Zinc Due to Emerging Supply Deficit
Waiting for a Price Recovery in the Uranium Sector
A Positive Outlook on Medical Office Buildings Despite Health Care REIT Caution
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 