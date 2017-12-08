Interview with the President and CEO: Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Natural Resources >> CEO Interviews >> December 8, 2017
TWST: Could you give us a view to the significant milestones achieved at PAAS since we spoke last year?
Michael Steinmann is President and CEO of Pan American Silver Corp. Mr. Steinmann joined Pan American in 2004 and held progressively senior roles before being promoted to President and CEO in January 2016. Mr. Steinmann has over 20 years of experience in the base and precious metals industries, having worked throughout South America in mine operations and project development. He has participated in numerous mine construction projects, from exploration and feasibility studies through to startup and into continuous operation. He also has a strong background in M&A, corporate development and capital markets. Prior to joining Pan American, he was the Manager of Geology and Business Development for Glencore in South America. Mr. Steinmann holds a Ph.D. in natural science — geology — from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, ETHZ; an M.S. in geology from the University of Zurich; and a degree in corporate finance from Escuela Superior de Administracion y Negocios, Lima. Profile
Mr. Steinmann: 2017 was a very important year for Pan