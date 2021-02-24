Interview with the President and CEO: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP)

Robert D. Bondurant serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and is a member of the board of directors of its general partner. Mr. Bondurant joined Martin Resource Management Corporation in 1983 as Controller and subsequently as Chief Financial Officer from 1990 through 2020 and continues as a member of its board of directors. Mr. Bondurant served in the audit department of Peat Marwick, Mitchell and Co. from 1980 to 1983. He holds a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting from Texas A&M University and is a Certified Public Accountant, licensed in the state of Texas. Profile

Word count: 2,889

TWST: Let's start, if you wouldn't mind, by introducing Martin Midstream to our readers with a bit about the company's history and milestones over the years, as well as a