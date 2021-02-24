The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> CEO Interviews >> February 24, 2021

Interview with the President and CEO: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP)

Bondurant, Robert D.
Robert D. Bondurant serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and is a member of the board of directors of its general partner. Mr. Bondurant joined Martin Resource Management Corporation in 1983 as Controller and subsequently as Chief Financial Officer from 1990 through 2020 and continues as a member of its board of directors. Mr. Bondurant served in the audit department of Peat Marwick, Mitchell and Co. from 1980 to 1983. He holds a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting from Texas A&M University and is a Certified Public Accountant, licensed in the state of Texas. Profile
Word count: 2,889

TWST: Let's start, if you wouldn't mind, by introducing Martin Midstream to our readers with a bit about the company's history and milestones over the years, as well as a

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP)
Interview with the Executive Chairman and CEO: Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)
Interview with the President and CEO: CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Buying Disruptive Companies That Will Outperform Over Time
Looking to U.S. Structured Credit Markets for Higher Current Income
Defending Against Loss by Buying Industry Leaders When They're Down
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Infrastructure Players Adapt to U.S Shift from Energy Independence to Energy Transition
Oil and Gas Sector to See Substantial Free Cash Flow Growth
E&P Picks for 2021: Good Free Cash Flow, No Geopolitical Issues
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 