The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> May 20, 2021

Interview with the President and CEO: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Nadji, Hessam
Hessam Nadji has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. since March 2016. He previously served as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Nadji joined the company as Vice President of research in 1996 and held various other senior management roles through the years, including Chief Marketing Officer and head of the company’s specialty brokerage divisions. He played a leading role in the company’s initial public offering in 2013. Mr. Nadji received a B.S. in information management and computer science from City University in Seattle and has over 30 years of experience working in the real estate industry. A frequent source on behalf of the firm to national business media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, Investor’s Business Daily, Real Estate Forum, CNBC, Fox Business TV, Bloomberg TV, and numerous commercial real estate publications, Mr. Nadji is a member of the National Multifamily Housing Council executive committee, the Urban Land Institute, the International Council of Shopping Centers and NAIOP. Profile
Word count: 4,374

TWST: Marcus & Millichap is a familiar name and company to anyone who’s involved in commercial real estate investing, but for our readers, would you mind starting

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and Director: VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)
Interview with the President and CEO: Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)
Interview with the President and CEO: SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Midstream Energy’s Free Cash Flow Yields Set to Outpace Broader Market
Balanced Fund Ups Stock Allocation After Defensive Turn to Fixed Income
Protecting Your Portfolio Against Tax Hikes, Possible Inflation
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Sunbelt Markets Look Relatively Strong in Uncertain Real Estate Space
Shopping Centers, Industrial Property Serve as Inflation Hedges
Malls, Strips and Hotels Have Room to Rebound as the Economy Reopens
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 