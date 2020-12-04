The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> CEO Interviews >> December 4, 2020

Interview with the President and CEO: Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF)

Misk, Paulo
Paulo Misk is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Largo Resources Ltd. He is a mining engineer with over 28 years of experience in operational management at mining facilities for various large multi-national mining companies across a wide range of commodities, including niobium, chromite, iron, tin, gold, lithium and a range of other industrial minerals. Prior to joining Largo, Mr. Misk ran Anglo American's Catalao Project from 2011 to 2014 where he was promoted to Head of Niobium Operations after serving as Niobium General Manager for one year. During his tenure at the Catalao Project, Mr. Misk was responsible for implementing innovative policies and fostering a high-performance culture which greatly improved production rates and recoveries while dramatically reducing unit costs. Profile
Word count: 1,850

TWST: Let's start with a snapshot of Largo Resources. Would you mind telling us about the company's history and what its business and operations look like today?

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and Chief Owner: McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)
Interview with the President and CEO: Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF)
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Viewing Fixed Income Through the Lens of ESG
Lifestyle Changes Set to Spur Increase in Homebuilding
Generating Superior Income Through Covered Calls and Put Writing
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Metals See Long-Term Gains Tempered by Near-Term Volatility
Increased Demand Creates Possible Entry Points in Mining Sector
Manufacturers Benefit from Waves of Innovation
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 