Interview with the President and CEO: Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF)

Paulo Misk is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Largo Resources Ltd. He is a mining engineer with over 28 years of experience in operational management at mining facilities for various large multi-national mining companies across a wide range of commodities, including niobium, chromite, iron, tin, gold, lithium and a range of other industrial minerals. Prior to joining Largo, Mr. Misk ran Anglo American's Catalao Project from 2011 to 2014 where he was promoted to Head of Niobium Operations after serving as Niobium General Manager for one year. During his tenure at the Catalao Project, Mr. Misk was responsible for implementing innovative policies and fostering a high-performance culture which greatly improved production rates and recoveries while dramatically reducing unit costs. Profile

Word count: 1,850

TWST: Let's start with a snapshot of Largo Resources. Would you mind telling us about the company's history and what its business and operations look like today?