The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> CEO Interviews >> October 16, 2020

Interview with the President and CEO: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

DeMarco, Eric M.
Eric M. DeMarco is President and Chief Executive Officer of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Mr. DeMarco joined the company in November 2003 when it was Wireless Facilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFII), a commercial wireless communications system infrastructure provider, as President and Chief Operating Officer, and he assumed the role of CEO in April 2004. Since joining the company, Mr. DeMarco has been instrumental in leading the company's efforts to successfully transition from a commercial communication business via sale and disposition of assets, to build and grow, both organically and through strategic acquisition, a leading national-security-focused technology, product and systems provider for the U.S. and its allies — Kratos (NASDAQ:KTOS). Today, Kratos is recognized as an industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, space and satellite communications, microwave electronics, rocket systems for missile defense and hypersonic programs and C5ISR. Kratos is known as a technology company that rapidly develops, demonstrates and fields leading technology products and systems at an affordable cost. At Kratos, affordability is a technology. Prior to Kratos, Mr. DeMarco was the President and Chief Operating Officer of the Titan Corporation, which was later acquired by L-3. Under his leadership, Titan grew from approximately $150 million in annualized revenue to $1.5 billion, with a backlog of over $4 billion. Mr. DeMarco's efforts were instrumental in creating one of the largest government information technology companies in the United States. Before Titan, Mr. DeMarco served in a variety of public accounting positions primarily focusing on large multinational corporations and publicly traded companies. Mr. DeMarco has served as Chairman of the board of Wavestream Corporation, a previous director of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) and currently serves on the board of directors of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Mr. DeMarco is also currently on the executive board and board of governors of the Aerospace Industry Association — AIA. He holds a Bachelor of Science, business administration and finance, summa cum laude, from the University of New Hampshire. Profile
Word count: 3,483

TWST: Can you give us an overview of Kratos? I know that's a very broad question, but just give us a little bit of history of the company and kind of where you

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)
Interview with the VP - Finance & Administration, CFO and Corporate Secretary: Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Taking a More Conservative Position to Protect Assets
Using a Long-Term Perspective to Build Portfolios of Solid Businesses
Looking for Companies with Network Effects and Enduring Pricing Power
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Smaller Companies Filling the Void in Neuroscience Drug Development
Midcap and Small-Cap Biopharma Opportunities a Better Way to Go in 2021
Seeing a Bifurcation of Therapeutic Focus in the Oncology Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 