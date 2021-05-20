Interview with the President and CEO: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

William Meaney is President and Chief Executive Officer of Iron Mountain Incorporated and serves as a Director on the company’s board. He previously served as CEO of The Zuellig Group, a $12 billion primarily business-to-business conglomerate based in China — Hong Kong S.A.R. Prior to leading The Zuellig Group, Mr. Meaney spent a number of years in the airline industry, serving as the Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director of publicly traded Swiss International Airlines from December 2002 to January 2004 and Executive Vice President of South African Airways from 1998 to 2001. Earlier in his career, Mr. Meaney served as the acting CEO of South African Vaccine Producers; the founder and Managing Director of Genhro Management Consultancy; and a Principal of Strategic Planning Associates, now part of Oliver Wyman. His first career was as a CIA operations officer. Mr. Meaney is a member of the Asia Business Council, and he holds a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a master’s in industrial administration from Carnegie Mellon University. He serves on the board of directors of State Street Corporation, and is a member of the Massachusetts General Hospital President’s Council. Profile

Word count: 4,886

TWST: Tell us a bit about Iron Mountain’s founding and history and how it’s evolved in more recent years into the company it is today.

Mr.