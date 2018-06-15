The Wall Street Transcript
Technology >> CEO Interviews >> June 15, 2018

Interview with the President and CEO: Integrated Device Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI)

Waters, Gregory L.
Gregory L. Waters joined Integrated Device Technology Inc. in January 2014 as President, CEO and a member of the board of directors. Prior to IDT, he served from 2003 to 2012 as Executive Vice President and General Manager for Skyworks Solutions, where he led the company’s wireless businesses to a decisive industry leadership position. Before Skyworks, he held several executive business unit positions at Agere Systems, where his responsibilities included M&A and I.P. licensing, and where he played a key role in the company’s successful IPO. Mr. Waters began his career at Texas Instruments, serving in a variety of management positions in sales, customer design centers and business unit management. Mr. Waters believes the semiconductor industry’s future will be led by companies that develop innovative system-level solutions that are delivered as semiconductors. Solving problems that are important to industry or society, and delivering those solutions in a way that can be used broadly, is not only great business but also attracts the best and brightest in our industry. Mr. Waters believes that the semiconductor industry’s best days are in front of us but that we have to create it. Today’s largest technology markets were created by leaders from a generation ago. He holds a B.S. in engineering from the University of Vermont and an M.S. in computer science from Northeastern University. His technical education has focused on real-time embedded processing, communications systems and machine learning. Mr. Waters currently serves on the board of directors of the Semiconductor Industry Association, or SIA. Profile
Word count: 2,419

TWST: Please update us on any important changes or key developments at IDT over the past year.

Mr. Waters: We have been on a journey to turn

