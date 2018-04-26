The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> April 26, 2018

Interview with the President and CEO: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Smithers, Paul E.
Paul E. Smithers has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc., since its formation and is one of the company’s directors. From August 2013 to July 2015, Mr. Smithers served as Co-Founder and Chief Legal Officer of Iso Nano International, LLC, a designer and manufacturer of advanced materials for use in the aerospace, consumer goods, electronics and safety industries. Prior to his time at Iso Nano, he was the Managing Partner of Smithers & Player, Attorneys at Law from September 1989 to July 2013 and was with the law firm of Ropers, Majeski in San Francisco from 1982 through 1988. Much of Mr. Smithers’ 35 years of legal experience has involved both commercial and residential real estate transactions and disputes. He is a member of the California Bar and a licensed California real estate broker. Profile
TWST: Let's start with an introduction to the company, an overview of the REIT’s history and your business focus and property portfolio.

Mr. Smithers: Innovative

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)
Interview with the President and CEO: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking for Undervalued Companies with the Ability to Grow At or Above the GDP
Actively Managing a Diversified Portfolio of Small-Cap Companies
Looking for Both Growth and Income in Small-Cap and Midcap Names
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Negative Sentiment in Retail Weighing Down Shopping Center REITs
Interest Rates Directly Impact Demand in Real Estate Subsectors
Despite Dividends, REITs Struggle to Attract Investor Attention
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 