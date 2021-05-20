Interview with the President and CEO: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Paul E. Smithers has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc., since its formation, and is one of the company’s co-founders and directors. From August 2013 to July 2015, Mr. Smithers served as Co-Founder and Chief Legal Officer of Iso Nano International, LLC, a designer and manufacturer of advanced materials for use in the aerospace, consumer goods, electronics, and safety industries. Prior to his time at Iso Nano, Mr. Smithers was the managing partner of Smithers & Player, Attorneys at Law, from September 1989 to July 2013, and was with the law firm of Ropers, Majeski in San Francisco from 1982 through 1988. Much of his 33 years of legal experience has involved both commercial and residential real estate transactions and disputes. He is a member of the California Bar and a licensed California real estate broker. Profile

Word count: 2,450

TWST: It’s good to talk with you again; it was back in 2018 when we last spoke. Let’s start with a recap of sorts on the company for the benefit of readers — a bit