Interview with the President and CEO: Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Michel Letellier, MBA, is President and CEO of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Since 1997, Mr. Letellier has been a driving force at Innergex, first as Vice President – Finance, then as Chief Executive Officer before being appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in 2007. His leadership of the corporation’s business activities has led to sound financial management and long-term sustainability, growing Innergex into a global energy producer respected by industry peers. Under Mr. Letellier’s strategic direction, the corporation has become a leader in the renewable energy industry, with activities on three continents. Prior to joining Innergex, Mr. Letellier was responsible for developing and operating several hydroelectric projects for Boralex Inc. Mr. Letellier holds a Bachelor of Commerce in finance degree from Universite du Quebec a Montreal, 1986, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Universite de Sherbrooke, 1988, and is a member of the board of directors of KP Tissue Inc. Profile

Word count: 3,627

TWST: What is Innergex?

Mr. Letellier: Innergex is a renewable energy producer. We have been in the business for the last 30 years as a