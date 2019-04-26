The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Technology >> CEO Interviews >> April 26, 2019

Interview with the President and CEO: GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)

Calder Jr., Richard D.
Richard D. Calder Jr. is GTT Communications, Inc.’s President and Chief Executive Officer, appointed by GTT’s board of directors effective May 2007. He brings over two decades of experience in the telecommunications arena to GTT. In his role, Mr. Calder has full strategic and operational responsibility for the company and also serves as a director on the company’s board of directors. Mr. Calder joined GTT from InPhonic, Inc., a leading provider of wireless services and products, where he served as the President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to InPhonic, Mr. Calder was President of Business Enterprise & Carrier Markets at Broadwing Communications. He held senior management positions at Winstar Communications, and prior to Winstar, Mr. Calder co-founded GO Communications, a wireless communications company. In his early career, Mr. Calder held various marketing and business development positions at MCI Communications, and various marketing and engineering positions at Tellabs, Inc. Mr. Calder received a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Yale University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School. Profile
Word count: 3,670

TWST: Please begin with a brief introduction to GTT's business model and mission.

Mr. Calder: GTT provides cloud networking services to large

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR)
Interview with the EVP and CFO: CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)
Interview with the President and CEO: GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Opportunities in Small-Cap Growth as Experts in Change
Bringing Expertise, Longevity and Advocacy to ESG Investing
Providing Diversification and an Opportunity to Exceed Market Returns
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Digital Transformation Is a Strong Secular Trend in 2019
Frictionless Consumer Experiences a Major Opportunity in the Payments Space
Expecting Cryptocurrency to Go Mainstream as the Eighth Asset Class
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 