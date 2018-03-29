The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> March 29, 2018

Interview with the President and CEO: Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC)

Maslowski, John
John Maslowski serves as Fibrocell Science, Inc.’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Scientific Affairs, with oversight of research and development, clinical and regulatory affairs. Previously, he was Vice President of Operations with responsibility for manufacturing and quality operations. Prior to joining Fibrocell, Mr. Maslowski held various positions at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Inc. — now Pfizer, Inc. — eventually serving as Quality Assurance Manager. Prior to joining Wyeth, Mr. Maslowski held various positions with Merck & Co. and Teva. Mr. Maslowski earned a B.S. in biology from Ursinus College and an M.S. in biology from Villanova University. Profile
TWST: Can you describe Fibrocell Science today and its core technology?

Mr. Maslowski: Fibrocell is a gene therapy company that is focused on developing autologous

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON)
Interview with the President and CEO: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Actively Managing a Diversified Portfolio of Small-Cap Companies
Looking for Both Growth and Income in Small-Cap and Midcap Names
Managing Risk Through Daily Research and Understanding Individual Businesses
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Data Consistency is Important When Investing in Gene Therapy
Investor Interest Coming Back to Biotech
Gene Editing Companies Have Long-Term Potential to Be M&A Targets
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 