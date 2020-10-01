Interview with the President and CEO: EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Stephen From is President and Chief Executive Officer for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Earlier, he was the Chief Financial Officer at Centelion SAS, an independent biotechnology subsidiary of Sanofi-Aventis. Previously, Mr. From spent several years as an investment banker specializing in the biotechnology and medical device sectors as Director in the Global Healthcare Corporate and Investment Banking Group and Head of European Life Sciences for Bank of America Securities. Mr. From received a B.S. degree from the University of Western Ontario, an accounting diploma from Wilfred Laurier University and has qualified as a chartered accountant in Ontario, Canada. Profile

Word count: 3,794

TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Mr. From: EyeGate's main focus is in ophthalmology. We currently have one platform, and that