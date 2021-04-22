The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> CEO Interviews >> April 22, 2021

Interview with the President and CEO: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Corrigan, Dr. Catherine
Dr. Catherine Corrigan is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Exponent, Inc. Dr. Corrigan joined the Company in 1996, was promoted to Principal in the Biomechanics Practice in 2002, and to Corporate Vice President in 2005. In 2012, she was appointed Vice President of Exponent’s Transportation Group, overseeing the company’s Vehicle Engineering, Biomechanics, Human Factors, and Statistical and Data Sciences practices, as well as Visual Communications. She was appointed President of the company in 2016 and Chief Executive Officer in 2018. Dr. Corrigan has consulted in the area of injury biomechanics and on issues related to motor vehicle and product safety for more than 20 years. Dr. Corrigan holds a Ph.D. in Medical Engineering from the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology, an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from MIT, and a B.S.E. in Bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Corrigan was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 2021. Profile
Word count: 3,451

TWST: Please introduce Exponent with some brief history and an update on recent changes and how the company has evolved.

Dr. Corrigan:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR)
Interview with the CEO and Chairman: Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)
Interview with the President and CEO: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Small-Cap Fund Examines ESG Practices, Five-Year Track Record
Deep Fundamental Research at Core of Bottom-Up Fixed Income Selection
Buying Debt Securities That Were Sold for the Wrong Reasons
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
IT Services Companies Gain From Push Toward Digital Transformation
IT Services, Fintech Headed Toward Pre-COVID-Level Growth Rates
Work-From-Anywhere Trend Shapes Business Software Landscape
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 