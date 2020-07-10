The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Technology >> CEO Interviews >> July 10, 2020

Interview with the President and CEO: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Conley, Kevin
Kevin Conley is President and CEO of Everspin Technologies, Inc. Mr. Conley has served as the President and CEO of Everspin since Sept 2017 and as a member of the board of directors since March 2017. Prior to joining Everspin, Mr. Conley spent over 20 years at SanDisk where he was most recently Senior Vice President and CTO of SanDisk until June 2016, focused on fostering strategic innovation at the company. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of SanDisk’s Client Storage Solutions after holding several key system engineering leadership positions over his career at SanDisk. In 2009 to 2010, he was Vice President of Engineering at Corsair, where he transformed and expanded the product portfolio to grow the company to a leader in PC gaming components, including high-performance SSDs. Mr. Conley is listed as the inventor or co-inventor on over 90 patents in the area of non-volatile memory architecture and management. He graduated from Santa Clara University with a Master of Science in computer engineering and a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering and is an alumnus of the Stanford Executive Program. Profile
Word count: 2,813

TWST: Can you briefly describe Everspin Technologies and talk about its chief business lines?

Mr. Conley: Everspin Technologies is the world's

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)
Interview with the President and CEO: Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Taking a Holistic View of Fixed Income Portfolio Construction
Looking for Tomorrow’s Companies with Opportunities to Outperform
Participating in the Transformational Growth of Cloud Infrastructure Globally
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Global Oil Complex Has Been Hit on Both the Supply and Demand Sides
Renewable Energy Being Driven by Corporate and Government Policies
Connectivity Expected to Be the Main Driver of Growth Going Forward
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 