Interview with the President and CEO: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Technology >> CEO Interviews >> July 10, 2020
Kevin Conley is President and CEO of Everspin Technologies, Inc. Mr. Conley has served as the President and CEO of Everspin since Sept 2017 and as a member of the board of directors since March 2017. Prior to joining Everspin, Mr. Conley spent over 20 years at SanDisk where he was most recently Senior Vice President and CTO of SanDisk until June 2016, focused on fostering strategic innovation at the company. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of SanDisk’s Client Storage Solutions after holding several key system engineering leadership positions over his career at SanDisk. In 2009 to 2010, he was Vice President of Engineering at Corsair, where he transformed and expanded the product portfolio to grow the company to a leader in PC gaming components, including high-performance SSDs. Mr. Conley is listed as the inventor or co-inventor on over 90 patents in the area of non-volatile memory architecture and management. He graduated from Santa Clara University with a Master of Science in computer engineering and a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering and is an alumnus of the Stanford Executive Program. Profile
TWST: Can you briefly describe Everspin Technologies and talk about its chief business lines?
Mr. Conley: Everspin Technologies is the world's