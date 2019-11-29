Interview with the President and CEO: Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:SIOCF)

Maurizio Napoli is President and CEO of Crystal Lake Mining Corporation. He is an accomplished professional geologist with over 33 years of experience in the mineral exploration business. He began his career studying gold mineralization in Northern Ontario with the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines. Subsequently, he worked for 30 years with Inco Ltd. and Vale Canada in the Thompson and Sudbury nickel camps and with their North American and Global Exploration groups exploring for Archean greenstone gold, magmatic-hosted nickel-copper, uranium and porphyry-style copper systems. Mr. Napoli is an experienced exploration program manager from grassroots and brownfield exploration through to discovery and resource definition. He managed large exploration programs for Vale Canada and Sudbury Basin groups. The exploration teams Mr. Napoli worked with enjoyed large world-class economic discoveries in the Abitibi Belt, Thompson and Sudbury. Mr. Napoli, who graduated with honors in 1983 and received his master’s degree from Laurentian University in 2003, is a registered professional geologist with the Association of Professional Geologists of Ontario. Profile

Word count: 3,029

TWST: Could you please introduce Crystal Lake with some brief history?

Mr. Napoli: Crystal Lake Mining Corporation was incorporated under the