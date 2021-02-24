Interview with the President and CEO: CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Charles Nifong was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of CrossAmerica Partners LP’s General Partner effective November 19, 2019. Prior to assuming his current position, Mr. Nifong was the President of Dunne Manning Stores, Inc., a convenience store operator and wholesale fuel provider. Mr. Nifong served as the Chief Investment Officer and Vice President of Finance for the Partnership from 2013 through 2015. Before joining the Partnership, Mr. Nifong worked for more than nine years in investment banking as a Director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he worked on an extensive range of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions advisory assignments. Prior to his career in investment banking, Mr. Nifong served as a Captain in the United States Army in armor and reconnaissance units. Mr. Nifong holds a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering with Highest Honor from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia. Profile

Word count: 3,118

TWST: To get started, as an introduction to the company for readers, would you mind telling us a bit about the origins of CrossAmerica Partners and any important