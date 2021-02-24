The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> CEO Interviews >> February 24, 2021

Interview with the President and CEO: CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Charles Nifong was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of CrossAmerica Partners LP’s General Partner effective November 19, 2019. Prior to assuming his current position, Mr. Nifong was the President of Dunne Manning Stores, Inc., a convenience store operator and wholesale fuel provider. Mr. Nifong served as the Chief Investment Officer and Vice President of Finance for the Partnership from 2013 through 2015. Before joining the Partnership, Mr. Nifong worked for more than nine years in investment banking as a Director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he worked on an extensive range of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions advisory assignments. Prior to his career in investment banking, Mr. Nifong served as a Captain in the United States Army in armor and reconnaissance units. Mr. Nifong holds a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering with Highest Honor from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia. Profile
Word count: 3,118

TWST: To get started, as an introduction to the company for readers, would you mind telling us a bit about the origins of CrossAmerica Partners and any important

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP)
Interview with the Executive Chairman and CEO: Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)
Interview with the President and CEO: CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Buying Disruptive Companies That Will Outperform Over Time
Looking to U.S. Structured Credit Markets for Higher Current Income
Defending Against Loss by Buying Industry Leaders When They're Down
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Infrastructure Players Adapt to U.S Shift from Energy Independence to Energy Transition
Oil and Gas Sector to See Substantial Free Cash Flow Growth
E&P Picks for 2021: Good Free Cash Flow, No Geopolitical Issues
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 