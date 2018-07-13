The Wall Street Transcript
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> July 13, 2018

Interview with the President and CEO, CFO and Director of Marketing: Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR)

Rhodes, Ryan
Ryan Rhodes is President and Chief Executive Officer of Restoration Robotics, Inc. Mr. Rhodes joined Restoration Robotics in July 2016. He brings over 25 years’ experience in marketing, sales and leadership in the medical device industry. Prior to joining Restoration Robotics, he spent over 13 years at Intuitive Surgical Inc., the market leader in surgical robotics. While at Intuitive, he held several positions of increasing responsibility, including Vice President of World-Wide Clinical Marketing, Senior Director of World-Wide Marketing and Director of Marketing. Mr. Rhodes was a key architect of the company’s procedure market focus and development efforts, including the successful launch of the global Urology franchise. Prior to Intuitive Surgical, he spent over 11 years in various management positions in sales, marketing, professional education and market development at Ethicon Inc., a Johnson & Johnson Company. Mr. Rhodes holds a B.A. in public administration from San Diego State University. Profile
Hair, Mark
Mark Hair has served as Chief Financial Officer of Restoration Robotics, Inc., since January 2018 and brings with him over 20 years of financial leadership experience. Prior to joining Restoration Robotics, he served in other management roles at medical device companies, including Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Vice President of Finance at Accuray Inc. and Vice President, Corporate Controller at Thoratec Corporation. Additionally, Mr. Hair was Vice President of Finance at Diamond Foods, Inc., a consumer packaged-goods company, and served in leadership roles in professional service firms, including Deloitte. Mr. Hair received a Master of Accountancy and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Brigham Young University. Profile
Markle, Lisa
Lisa Markle is Director of Marketing for Restoration Robotics, Inc. Prior to being the Director of Marketing for Restoration Robotics, Ms. Markle was the Group Marketing Manager and, before that, the company’s Senior Product Marketing Manager. Before arriving at Restoration Robotics, Ms. Markle was the Director of Marketing for Chromogenex USA, Inc. Profile
Word count: 2,085

TWST: Could you give a very brief description of the company as it stands today?

Mr. Rhodes: Today, we offer the only robotic technology

