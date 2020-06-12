Interview with the President and CEO: Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Charles Kummeth became President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne Corporation on April 1, 2013. Prior to joining the company, he served as President of Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and was President of that company's Laboratory Consumables Division from 2009 to September 2011. Prior to joining Thermo Fisher, Mr. Kummeth served in various roles during his 24-year career at 3M Corporation, most recently as the Vice President of the company's Medical Division from 2006 to 2008. Mr. Kummeth received a Master of Science in computer science from the University of St. Thomas and a Master of Business Administration from the Carlson School of Business at the University of Minnesota. He is a graduate of the University of North Dakota, where he received a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. Mr. Kummeth serves on the boards of Sparton and Avantor. Profile

TWST: Tell us a little about Bio-Techne.

Mr. Kummeth: Bio-Techne is a 42-year-old company that started out under the name R&D Systems,