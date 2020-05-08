Interview with the President and CEO: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Russell A. Colombo is President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Marin Bancorp. He is a lifelong resident of Marin County in the San Francisco Bay Area. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural economics and business management from the University of California, Davis and his Master of Business Administration in banking and finance from Golden Gate University. Mr. Colombo joined Bank of Marin in 2004 as Executive Vice President and Branch Administrator after 29 years in banking at Comerica Bank, Security Pacific and Union Bank in San Francisco. He was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bank of Marin in 2005 and assumed the position of President and Chief Executive Officer in 2006. In his current role, he leads the premier community and business bank in the Bay Area, with 22 branches, five commercial banking offices and one loan production office located across Marin, Sonoma, Napa, San Francisco, Contra Costa and Alameda counties. Mr. Colombo is a board member of the California Bankers Association, Past Chairman of Western Independent Bankers Association and is a member of its executive committee and Chairman of the Citizens Oversight Committee of SMART — Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit. Profile

Word count: 1,474

TWST: We realize it is a changing landscape, but how has COVID-19 impacted operations at Bank of Marin, and how are you dealing with that?

Mr.