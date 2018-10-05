Interview with the President and CEO: Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Lucy Lu, M.D., is President and Chief Executive Officer of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. Dr. Lu has been the company's President and Chief Executive Officer since inception. From February 2012 to June 2017, Dr. Lu was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Fortress Biotech, Inc. Prior to working in the biotech industry, Dr. Lu had 10 years of experience in healthcare-related equity research and investment banking. From February 2007 through January 2012, Dr. Lu was a senior biotechnology equity analyst with Citigroup Investment Research. From 2004 until joining Citigroup, she was with First Albany Capital, serving as Vice President from April 2004 until becoming a principal of the firm in February 2006. Dr. Lu holds an M.D. degree from the New York University School of Medicine and an MBA from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University. Dr. Lu obtained a B.A. from the University of Tennessee’s College of Arts and Science. Profile

Word count: 2,995

TWST: Could you provide a brief description of Avenue Therapeutics?

Dr. Lu: Avenue Therapeutics was formed in 2015 with the goal of developing