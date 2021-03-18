Interview with the President and CEO: Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Amit Munshi has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. since May 2016 and has been a member of the board of directors since June 2016. Previously, Mr. Munshi was President and Chief Executive Officer of Epirus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and Percivia LLC, a biotechnology company (sold to JNJ). Prior to Epirus and Percivia, Mr. Munshi was a co-founder and served as Chief Business Officer of Kythera Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., from 2005 to 2010 (sold $2.1B to AGN), and held multiple leadership positions at Amgen Inc. from 1997 to 2005, including General Manager, Nephrology Europe. Mr. Munshi received a B.S. in economics and a B.A. in history from the University of California, Riverside, and an MBA from the Peter F. Drucker School of Management at Claremont Graduate University. Mr. Munshi has 30 years of global biopharmaceutical industry experience in executive management, business development, product development and portfolio management. Mr. Munshi currently serves on the boards of Pulmatrix, Inc. (Nasdaq:PULM), Enterprise Therapeutics Ltd, and Galecto, Inc. Profile

TWST: Could you give me an overview of the company?

Mr. Munshi: Sure. Arena Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused in multiple