Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP, CFO and Risk Management Director: MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)

H. Douglas Chaffin has been President and CEO of Monroe Bank & Trust and MBT Financial Corp. since April of 2004, and is responsible for all aspects of the bank’s performance. Before joining MBT in July of 2001, Mr. Chaffin held executive positions with Huntington National Bank and First Michigan Bank Corporation in western Michigan. Since graduating from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance, Mr. Chaffin has been active in the banking industry and community. He currently serves as Chairman of the Monroe County Business Development Corporation and also Chairs the River Raisin National Battlefield Park Foundation. Mr. Chaffin serves on the boards of the Foundation at Monroe County Community College and the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. He serves on the MiBankPAC Committee for the Michigan Bankers Association — MBA — and is a member of the Traveling Circus. He is also a member of the Monroe Exchange Club. Mr. Chaffin’s past community activities include serving on the boards of the City of Monroe Downtown Development Authority, Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and the Mercy Memorial Hospital System, and as a volunteer for the United Way. Mr. Chaffin is also a past Chairman of the MBA, and was named “2011 Banker of the Year” by the MBA and the Robert M. Perry School of Banking. Profile John L. Skibski is Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Risk Management Director of Monroe Bank & Trust and MBT Financial Corp. Mr. Skibski joined Monroe Bank and Trust in 1994. He is a member of the board of directors of the bank and its parent company, MBT Financial Corp. He is a graduate of the University of Toledo, earning Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration degrees. Mr. Skibski has also represented Michigan members of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis by serving as a member of the FHLBI board of directors since 2008. He currently serves on the executive/governance committee and as Chair of the risk oversight committee. Previously, he served on the audit and budget/IT committees. Throughout his career, Mr. Skibski has been active in the financial industry and in the Monroe community. Mr. Skibski has been a member of the Institute of Management Accountants, or IMA, since 1991; has been recognized as a Certified Management Accountant, or CMA, and as Certified in Financial Management, or CFM; and served two terms as a vice president of the Toledo — Ohio — Chapter. Mr. Skibski previously served on the internal audit committee of the Michigan Bankers’ Association, three years as President of the Monroe Family YMCA and two years as President of Monroe Golf & Country Club. He currently serves on the School Board of St. Mary Catholic Central High School and chairs its finance committee. Previously, Mr. Skibski held positions at Monroe County Community College, Security Bank of Monroe/First of America and Michigan Gas Utilities. Profile

Mr. Chaffin: The bank was founded in 1858 as the Dansard &