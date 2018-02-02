Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP, CFO and Director of Risk Management: MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)

Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> February 2, 2018
TWST: Please introduce MBT with a view to its structure and business model.
H. Douglas Chaffin has been President and CEO of Monroe Bank & Trust and MBT Financial Corp. since April of 2004, and is responsible for all aspects of the bank's performance. Before joining MBT in July of 2001, Mr. Chaffin held executive positions with Huntington National Bank and First Michigan Bank Corporation in western Michigan. Since graduating from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance, Mr. Chaffin has been active in the banking industry and community. He currently serves as Chairman of the Monroe County Business Development Corporation, Chairman of the River Raisin National Battlefield Park Foundation, and serves on the boards of the Foundation at Monroe County Community College and the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Chaffin was also appointed to the Governor's Talent Investment Board by Governor Snyder in 2017. He serves on the MiBankPAC Committee for the Michigan Bankers Association and is a member of the Traveling Circus. He is also a member of the Monroe Exchange Club, serving as its President in 2017. Mr. Chaffin's past community activities include serving on the boards of the City of Monroe Downtown Development Authority, Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and the Mercy Memorial Hospital System, and as a volunteer for the United Way. Mr. Chaffin has also been named "2011 Banker of the Year" by the Michigan Bankers Association and the Robert M. Perry School of Banking, and served as MBA Chairman in 2009. Profile
John Skibski is Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Risk Management of Monroe Bank & Trust and MBT Financial Corp. He joined Monroe Bank & Trust in 1994. He is a member of the board of directors of the bank and its parent company, MBT Financial Corp. He is a graduate of the University of Toledo, earning Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration degrees. Mr. Skibski has also represented Michigan members of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis by serving as a member of the FHLBI board of directors since 2008. He currently serves on the executive/governance and audit committees and as Chair of the risk oversight committee. Previously, he served on the budget/IT committee. Throughout his career, Mr. Skibski has been active in the financial industry and in the Monroe community. Mr. Skibski has been a member of the Institute of Management Accountants, or IMA, since 1991; has been recognized as a Certified Management Accountant, or CMA, and as Certified in Financial Management, or CFM; and served two terms as a vice president of the Toledo, Ohio, chapter. Mr. Skibski previously served on the internal audit committee of the Michigan Bankers’ Association, three years as President of the Monroe Family YMCA and two years as President of Monroe Golf & Country Club. He served six years on the School Board of St. Mary Catholic Central High School and chaired its finance committee. In 2018, he will become a trustee on the ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital Foundation board. Previously, Mr. Skibski held positions at Monroe County Community College, Security Bank of Monroe/First of America and Michigan Gas Utilities. Profile
Mr. Chaffin: MBT Financial is the holding company for a single bank, Monroe Bank &