The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> February 2, 2018

Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP, CFO and Director of Risk Management: MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)

Chaffin, H. Douglas
H. Douglas Chaffin has been President and CEO of Monroe Bank & Trust and MBT Financial Corp. since April of 2004, and is responsible for all aspects of the bank's performance. Before joining MBT in July of 2001, Mr. Chaffin held executive positions with Huntington National Bank and First Michigan Bank Corporation in western Michigan. Since graduating from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance, Mr. Chaffin has been active in the banking industry and community. He currently serves as Chairman of the Monroe County Business Development Corporation, Chairman of the River Raisin National Battlefield Park Foundation, and serves on the boards of the Foundation at Monroe County Community College and the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Chaffin was also appointed to the Governor's Talent Investment Board by Governor Snyder in 2017. He serves on the MiBankPAC Committee for the Michigan Bankers Association and is a member of the Traveling Circus. He is also a member of the Monroe Exchange Club, serving as its President in 2017. Mr. Chaffin's past community activities include serving on the boards of the City of Monroe Downtown Development Authority, Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and the Mercy Memorial Hospital System, and as a volunteer for the United Way. Mr. Chaffin has also been named "2011 Banker of the Year" by the Michigan Bankers Association and the Robert M. Perry School of Banking, and served as MBA Chairman in 2009. Profile
Skibski, John
John Skibski is Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Risk Management of Monroe Bank & Trust and MBT Financial Corp. He joined Monroe Bank & Trust in 1994. He is a member of the board of directors of the bank and its parent company, MBT Financial Corp. He is a graduate of the University of Toledo, earning Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration degrees. Mr. Skibski has also represented Michigan members of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis by serving as a member of the FHLBI board of directors since 2008. He currently serves on the executive/governance and audit committees and as Chair of the risk oversight committee. Previously, he served on the budget/IT committee. Throughout his career, Mr. Skibski has been active in the financial industry and in the Monroe community. Mr. Skibski has been a member of the Institute of Management Accountants, or IMA, since 1991; has been recognized as a Certified Management Accountant, or CMA, and as Certified in Financial Management, or CFM; and served two terms as a vice president of the Toledo, Ohio, chapter. Mr. Skibski previously served on the internal audit committee of the Michigan Bankers’ Association, three years as President of the Monroe Family YMCA and two years as President of Monroe Golf & Country Club. He served six years on the School Board of St. Mary Catholic Central High School and chaired its finance committee. In 2018, he will become a trustee on the ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital Foundation board. Previously, Mr. Skibski held positions at Monroe County Community College, Security Bank of Monroe/First of America and Michigan Gas Utilities. Profile
TWST: Please introduce MBT with a view to its structure and business model.

Mr. Chaffin: MBT Financial is the holding company for a single bank, Monroe Bank &

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)
Interview with the Founder, President, CEO and Director: Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)
Interview with the EVP and CFO: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Value Opportunities in the Domestic-Focused Market of Indonesia
Creating Long and Short Exposures to ETFs Using Options
Protecting Portfolios with a Quality Overlay and Diversification Into Asset Classes
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Specialized Lenders Benefit from Less Competition in Their Specific Niches
Strong Western Economy Leads to Favorable Operating Environment for Banks
Selective Opportunities in Banks Due to Changes in Rates, Regulations and Taxes
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 