Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP and CFO: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> February 15, 2019
Kevin P. Riley has been President and Chief Executive Officer of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. since September 2015. Previously, he served for two years as an Executive Vice President and the Chief Financial Officer of the company. He has been a member of the board of directors since September 2015. Mr. Riley leads First Interstate Bank with expertise drawn from more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry. Prior to joining the organization, he was an Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in Massachusetts, and he served in various executive-level positions with KeyCorp. Mr. Riley earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts. Profile
Marcy D. Mutch is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. She previously served as the bank’s Investor Relations Officer since its highly successful initial public offering in 2010. Joining the community bank as Vice President of Corporate Tax in 2006, Ms. Mutch rose through the ranks to Senior Vice President in 2014 and to her current role in 2015. Ms. Mutch contributes more than 30 years of financial industry experience and expertise to First Interstate. Prior to joining the bank, she served in tax and finance positions with Citizens Development Company and as a tax manager for Eide Bailly LLP. She earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Montana State University-Billings in Billings, Montana. Profile
TWST: Tell us briefly about the bank, including its present size and scope.
Mr. Riley: Headquartered in Billings, Montana, First Interstate