Interview with the President and CEO and the CFO: W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Tracy W. Krohn has served as Chief Executive Officer and President since he founded W&T Offshore, Inc. in 1983 and as Chairman since 2004 and was also Treasurer from 1997 until 2006. He also served as President of the company from its founding until September 2008 and again since March 2017. From 1996 to 1997, Mr. Krohn was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aviara Energy Corporation. Mr. Krohn has been actively involved in the oil and gas business since graduating with a B.S. degree in petroleum engineering from Louisiana State University in 1978. He began his career as a petroleum engineer and offshore drilling supervisor with Mobil Oil Corporation. Prior to founding the company, from 1981 to 1983, Mr. Krohn was Senior Engineer with Taylor Energy Company. In 2013, Mr. Krohn was appointed to serve on the board of directors of the American Petroleum Institute. He also serves on the board of directors of a privately owned company. Profile Janet Yang was named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of W&T Offshore, Inc. in November 2018. Since joining W&T in 2008, she has served in various positions of increasing responsibility with the company, including Finance Manager, Director – Strategic Planning and Analysis, and most recently, Vice President – Corporate and Business Development. Ms. Yang has over 18 years of finance, investment and strategy experience in the energy industry. Prior to joining the company, she held positions in research and investment analysis at BlackGold Capital Management, investment banking at Raymond James and energy trading at Allegheny Energy. Ms. Yang received a B.A. degree from Rice University and an MBA, with concentrations in finance and accounting, from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. Profile

Word count: 3,514

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Krohn: W&T was founded in 1983. I capitalized it in 1984 with $12,000, and we began buying