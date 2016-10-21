The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> October 21, 2016

Interview with the President and CEO: Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Missling, Christopher U.
Christopher U. Missling, M.S., Ph.D., MBA, is President and CEO of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Dr. Missling has over 20 years of health care industry experience within large pharmaceutical companies, the biotech industry and investment banking. Prior to joining Anavex, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of Curis and ImmunoGen. In addition, at Aventis — now Sanofi — Dr. Missling worked as head of financial planning on all aspects of financial strategy and M&A. His career experience also includes working as an investment banker in the health care practice at Deutsche Bank, serving pharmaceutical, biotech and diagnostic companies, as well as serving as the head of health care investment banking at Brimberg & Co. in New York. Dr. Missling has an M.S. and Ph.D. from the University of Munich in chemistry and an MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management. Profile
TWST: Can you tell us what Anavex is?

Dr. Missling: Anavex is a precision medicine company specializing in the development of small-molecule technologies for the

