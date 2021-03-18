Interview with the President and CEO: Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

John Thero is President and Chief Executive Officer of Amarin Corporation plc. Mr. Thero joined Amarin in November 2009 and has more than 25 years of senior financial and operational management experience including over 15 years supporting the growth of life science companies. Mr. Thero became president and CEO of Amarin in 2014 after previously being the company’s president and initially the company’s chief financial officer. Prior to Amarin, Mr. Thero was at ViaCell, Inc., where as chief financial officer he helped guide the company to its successful sale, and Abiomed, Inc., where he held multiple positions, including senior vice president business operations and chief financial officer, and helped manage the company’s transition from a development-stage company into a growing commercial entity. Mr. Thero began his professional career at Arthur Andersen. Profile

Word count: 2,617

TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Mr. Thero: Amarin is leading a new paradigm in preventative cardiovascular care. Our lead product