Interview with the Interim President and CEO: Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Stephen Loukas was appointed Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Obsidian Energy Ltd. effective December 5, 2019 and elected to the Board of Directors following the 2018 Annual and Special Meeting. Mr. Loukas has experience in corporate transactions, capital markets and leadership. He is a partner, managing member, and portfolio manager at FrontFour Capital Group LLC, a value-based investment management firm. Mr. Loukas held roles including Director at Credit Suisse Securities where he was a Portfolio Manager and Head of Investment Research of the Multi-Product Event Proprietary Trading Group, and at Pirate Capital where he was a senior investment analyst. Mr. Loukas has also worked within the Corporate Finance & Distribution Group of Scotia Capital where he focused on the structuring and syndication of leveraged loans and high-yield debt. Mr. Loukas started his career at restructuring firm Zolfo Cooper where he assisted corporate clients in the development and implementation of operational and financial restructuring plans. Mr. Loukas has previously served as a director of Xinergy Ltd. Mr. Loukas received a B.A. degree in finance and accounting from New York University. Profile

Word count: 2,959

TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Mr. Loukas: Obsidian Energy is a Cardium Basin-focused, light-oil-weighted producer headquartered