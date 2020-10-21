The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> CEO Interviews >> October 21, 2020

Interview with the Founder, President and CEO: NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Soloway, Richard L.
Richard L. Soloway is Founder, President and CEO of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. He is an international expert and counselor in security issues and trends. He is a board member emeritus of the Security Industry Association — SIA. He received Ernst & Young’s “Entrepreneur of the Year” award in 2001. He has over five decades of security industry experience. Profile
Word count: 2,924

TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Mr. Soloway: Yes. NAPCO is a manufacturer of electronic security products, many with recurring

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Founder, President and CEO: NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)
Interview with the President: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Taking a More Conservative Position to Protect Assets
Using a Long-Term Perspective to Build Portfolios of Solid Businesses
Looking for Companies with Network Effects and Enduring Pricing Power
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Aerospace and Defense Is a Tale of Two Cities in the Current Environment
Industrial Sector Expected to Have Three or Four Tailwinds in 2021
The Pace of Demand Recovery Is a Big Uncertainty for Airlines
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 