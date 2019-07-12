Interview with the Founder, Chairman, CEO and President: Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP)

Todd Denkin is Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Digipath, Inc. Since joining Digipath, Inc. in 2014, Mr. Denkin moved the company from a pure digital pathology solution provider into a leader in the medical and recreational cannabis testing market. Digipath Labs’ Las Vegas cannabis testing facility is the number-one testing lab in Nevada. It has been operating since May 2015 and seen a steady increase in clients and revenues. While maintaining the highest standard for cannabis testing, Mr. Denkin also focuses on expanding the business through licensing agreements and partnerships. This brings the reliability, experience and customer service Digipath Labs is known for to cannabis markets across the country. Mr. Denkin’s career has been defined by foresight — the ability to spot and take advantage of emerging market trends and navigate new companies into lucrative markets. In 2009, Mr. Denkin identified a trend in grow-your-own hydroponic systems and co-founded the self-contained hydroponic system leader Phototron Holdings. He helped take the company public and served as its President. At the time, it was one of the very first publicly traded cannabis companies. Starting in the television and film production business since attending the University of Florida, Mr. Denkin became a 25-year show business veteran, making TV shows, commercials, infomercials, music videos and films. It was another natural fit for Mr. Denkin to shift to the internet in 2000 with a streaming video dot-com startup in Las Vegas, Nevada. He helped take that company public in 2003. Profile

Word count: 3,926

TWST: Could you define Digipath today and tell us how its footprint has changed since the last time we spoke in 2016?

Mr. Denkin: Absolutely.