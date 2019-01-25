Interview with the Founder, Chairman and CEO and the EVP and CFO: W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Tracy W. Krohn is Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of W&T Offshore, Inc. Mr. Krohn has served as Chief Executive Officer of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) since he founded the company in 1983 and as Chairman since 2004. He serves on the board of directors of the American Petroleum Institute and a privately owned company. He holds 33% of common shares outstanding in WTI. Mr. Krohn began his career as a petroleum engineer and offshore drilling supervisor with Mobil Oil and as Senior Engineer with Taylor Energy Company. He received a Bachelor of Science in petroleum engineering from Louisiana State University. Profile Janet Yang was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in November 2018 at W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). She joined W&T Offshore, Inc. in 2008 as Finance Manager and in 2012 became Director, Strategic Planning & Analysis, a position held until being appointed Vice President, Corporate & Business Development in 2017. Ms. Yang previously held positions in research and investment analysis at BlackGold Capital Management, and as investment banker at Raymond James and energy trader at Allegheny Energy. She received a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Rice University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Profile

Word count: 4,332

TWST: Please start with an overview of W&T with a view to its structure, key operations and customer base.

Mr. Krohn: Sure. We have been