Interview with the Executive Chairman and CEO: Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Richard A. Murphy was appointed as an independent director to Enservco Corporation’s board of directors on January 20, 2016. He is managing member of Cross River Capital Management, LLC, the general partner of Cross River Partners, L.P. Cross River Partners, L.P., is an institutional investor in micro-cap and small-cap companies with market capitalizations up to $1.5 billion. Mr. Murphy is responsible for investment research and analysis and for coordinating final investment decisions. Prior to joining Cross River, Mr. Murphy was an analyst and assistant portfolio manager with SunAmerica Asset Management, LLC; an associate investment banker in the food and agriculture division at ING Barings; and a second vice president at Chase Manhattan Bank. He is a former member of the Advisory Board of CMS Bancorp, Inc., and currently sits on the Applied Investment Management Board for the University of Notre Dame. In addition, he is on the board of MRI Holdings, a non-reporting restaurant company. Mr. Murphy received his MBA from the University of Notre Dame-Mendoza College of Business in 1998 and his bachelor’s degree in political science from Gettysburg College in 1992. Profile

Word count: 2,821

TWST: Please give us some background on the company, a snapshot of its history and an overview of what Enservco’s business looks like today.

Mr.