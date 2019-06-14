Interview with the EVP, CFO and Chief Accounting Officer: Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Douglas R. Bettinger is Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer at Lam Research Corporation. He is responsible for finance, tax, treasury, information technology and investor relations. Prior to joining the company in 2013, Mr. Bettinger was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Avago Technologies from 2008 to 2013. From 2007 to 2008, he was Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller at Xilinx, Inc., and from 2004 to 2007, he was Chief Financial Officer at 24/7 Customer, a privately held company. Mr. Bettinger worked at Intel Corporation from 1993 to 2004, where he held several senior-level finance positions, including corporate planning and reporting controller and Malaysia site operations controller. Mr. Bettinger earned an MBA degree in finance from the University of Michigan and a B.S. degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. Profile

Word count: 3,391

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the company?

Mr. Bettinger: Lam is an equipment supplier to the semiconductor industry.