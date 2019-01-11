The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> January 11, 2019

Interview with the EVP and CFO: Oritani Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ORIT)

Fields Jr., John M.
John M. Fields Jr. is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Oritani Financial Corporation. Since 1999, Mr. Fields has been employed with Oritani Financial Corp. In addition to being the bank’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, he is also responsible for information technology, investor relations, electronic banking and deposit operations, as well as investment and treasury functions. Prior to 1999, Mr. Fields was Chief Accounting Officer and Controller at a local publicly traded financial institution. Mr. Fields is a certified public accountant. Profile
Word count: 2,667

TWST: Can you start by giving us a brief overview of the bank, including its many branches and asset value overall?

Mr. Fields: Our assets

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK)
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)
Interview with the EVP and CFO: Oritani Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ORIT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking Through and Past Near-Term Volatility
Protecting Capital and Generating Income with High-Quality Stocks
Building a Portfolio with Multiple Levels of Diversification
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
M&A Activity Likely to Pick Up for Banks in 2019
Negative Outlook on Bank Stocks As They Struggle to Increase Capital and Sales
Good Credit Quality and Efficiencies to Continue for Banks in 2019
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 