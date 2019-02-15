Interview with the EVP and CFO: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Charles G. Kim is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Mr. Kim has corporate responsibility for all financial functions for Commerce Bancshares and is also responsible for its Retail Line of Business, Technology & Enterprise Operations, Consumer Card, Marketing, Strategic Planning, Commerce Bank Mortgage and Indirect Lending. Mr. Kim is a member of the Commerce Bancshares executive management committee, the asset and liability committee, the business and technology steering committee, the enterprise risk committee and Director of Commerce Bank, N.A. His experience with the company spans all lines of business from retail banking and commercial banking to money management. He joined the Commerce Bank of St. Louis in 1982 in the management training program. Upon completion of the training program, he began a career path that led to his appointment as Assistant Vice President in the Commercial Lending Division. In 1986, Mr. Kim took a three-year post with St. Louis-based Fox & Cole, Inc., where he served as Vice President, Finance & Administration, and Principal. In 1989, Mr. Kim returned to Commerce Bank of St. Louis as Vice President, Branch Administration. He was subsequently named Senior Vice President and then Executive Vice President of Commerce Bank, St. Louis, with responsibility for the St. Louis Regional Retail Administration. In March of 1995, he was appointed to corporate Executive Vice President, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Since that time, Mr. Kim has assumed additional responsibilities and managed a variety of business units, with the most recent addition to his duties being the role of Chief Financial Officer in June of 2009. Mr. Kim is actively involved in several community, church and business organizations. Some of his current affiliations include board memberships with Missouri Baptist Hospital, Junior Achievement of Mississippi Valley and the Bank Administration Institute. Mr. Kim graduated with honors in 1992 from the Washington University Executive MBA program. Mr. Kim holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration — 1982 — from Washington University. Mr. Kim has been married to his wife, Kelly, for 36 years. They have three children and reside in Chesterfield, Missouri. Profile

TWST: Describe the bank and put it in perspective for us as far as its current size and scope.

Mr. Kim: Commerce Bank is a 153-year-old