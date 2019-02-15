Interview with the EVP and CFO: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles, CFA, joined Associated Bank in 2010 and is currently the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He has the overall responsibility for the company’s financial management. He also serves on the executive committee for Associated Banc-Corp. Mr. Niles brings more than 25 years of financial services industry experience to Associated Bank. Previously, he was the Corporate Treasurer of The First American Corporation and President of First American Trust, FSB. Before that, Mr. Niles served as Senior Vice President and Director of Liability Management for Union Bank, President of UnionBanCal Commercial Funding and as the asset/liability strategist of Union Bank. Prior to his time with Union Bank, Mr. Niles spent a decade as an investment banker focused on the financial services industry, working primarily on acquisitions, bank capital raising and funding transactions for regional banks and thrifts. Mr. Niles holds an MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management and studied economics at the University of California, Berkeley. He has been a Chartered Financial Analyst — CFA — since 1995. He resides in Green Bay and serves on the Wisconsin Bankers Association board. Profile

TWST: Can you briefly describe the bank, including its size and scope and how it might be unique?

Mr. Niles: The bank is positioned as one of