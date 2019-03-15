The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> March 15, 2019

Interview with the Director, President and CEO: Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Patel, Dinesh V.
Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., is Director, President and CEO of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Dr. Patel has served as a member of the board of directors and as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Protagonist since December 2008. He has 33 years of executive, entrepreneurial and scientific experience that span the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. Prior to joining Protagonist Therapeutics, Dr. Patel served from 2006 to 2008 as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Arete Therapeutics, a privately held company focused on novel drugs for metabolic syndrome. Previously, he was the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Miikana Therapeutics, an oncology-based company, from 2003 until acquired by Entremed — later renamed CASI Pharmaceuticals — in 2005. Prior to Miikana, Dr. Patel was a founding member at Versicor — now Vicuron — where he held positions of increasing responsibility from 1996 to 2003. Vicuron has two marketed drugs, anidulafungin, or Eraxis, and dalbavancin, or Dalvance, and it was acquired by Pfizer in 2005 in a $1.9 billion cash transaction. From 1993 to 1996, Dr. Patel was a director of chemistry at the combinatorial chemistry company Affymax. Dr. Patel was a medicinal chemist at Bristol-Myers Squibb from 1985 to 1993. Dr. Patel received his Ph.D. in chemistry from Rutgers University, New Jersey and his B.S. in industrial chemistry from S. P. University, Vallabh Vidyanagar, India. Profile
Word count: 2,554

TWST: What is Protagonist Therapeutics?

Dr. Patel: First and foremost, we are a drug company that is focused exclusively on peptide

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and CFO: Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS)
Interview with the Founder, CEO and Director: True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRLFF)
Interview with the Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman: Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Innovative Small Caps with Organic Revenue Growth
Analyzing a Company’s Ability to Generate Free Cash Flow
Looking for Sustainable Growth Opportunities in Small Caps and Midcaps
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Big Pharma Looking to Small-Cap Biotechs for Innovation
The First Half of 2019 Expected to Be Rough for the Biotech Sector
Early-Stage Biotechs to Release Clinical Data Readouts in 2019
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 