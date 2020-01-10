Interview with the Director and CEO and the Senior EVP and CFO: S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> January 10, 2020
Todd D. Brice has served as a Director of S&T Bancorp, Inc. since 2005 and the Chief Executive Officer since 2008. He previously served as President of S&T and S&T Bank from 2004 to January 2019. Formerly, he was Chief Operating Officer of S&T and S&T Bank from 2004 until 2008 and Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending at S&T and S&T Bank from 2002 until 2004. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Brice previously served as a member of the boards of directors for the Pittsburgh Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, Indiana Regional Medical Center and the Indiana County YMCA. Profile
Mark Kochvar has served as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at S&T Bancorp, Inc. since February 2010. He also has been Executive Vice President, Treasury and Investments since January 2008. Mr. Kochvar was Senior Vice President, Treasury and Investments from January 2001 to December 2007. Profile
Word count: 2,454
TWST: Please briefly describe S&T Bank today.
Mr. Brice: S&T Bancorp is an $8.7 billion company. We were founded in 1902, so that