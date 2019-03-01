The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> CEO Interviews >> March 1, 2019

Interview with the Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO: Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Meier, Troy
Troy Meier is Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Mr. Meier has more than 33 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, including 13 years at Baker Hughes. Along with Annette Meier, he co-founded the company that is now SDPI in 1999. Since that time, Mr. Meier has spearheaded the development of the company’s new manufacturing business as well as its research and development activities. As SDPI’s chief innovator, he has been responsible for not only inventing but also designing engineering and manufacturing industry-specific machinery and processes. In 1993, Mr. Meier started SDPI’s predecessor, Rocky Mountain Diamond, after 13 years with Christensen Diamond and its successors. At Christensen Diamond, he established overseas factories in Ireland, Venezuela and China, and designed tools to improve efficiency both in the plants and in the field. Mr. Meier was Christensen Diamond’s first drill bit fabricator specialist and was made the Northern Region Design Engineer, responsible for designing drill bits, core systems, centric bits, nozzle systems and related products. Profile
Word count: 3,182

TWST: Please introduce Superior Drilling Products with some brief history.

Mr. Meier: We started Superior Drilling Products in 1993, and

