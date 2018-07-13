Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Dwight Egan is a Co-Founder of Co-Diagnostics, Inc., and is the company’s Chief Executive Officer. He is a visionary entrepreneur with years of experience taking companies from their inception to become successfully traded public companies. Prior to Co-Diagnostics, Mr. Egan co-founded Broadcast International, Inc. — BI — where he served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board. He was appointed board member of Data Broadcasting Corporation when BI was acquired by DBC in 1995. In June 1988, he was appointed Executive Vice President of Marketing for Data Broadcasting Corporation. Mr. Egan also served on the board of Gentner Communications, Inc. Since January 2000, Mr. Egan has been a private investor. He founded Market Street Logix in 2008 and has been active in incubating Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Profile

Word count: 4,390

TWST: How would you best describe the company and its core technology?

Mr. Egan: Co-Diagnostics is a company that has developed a very unique