Interview with the Chief Operating Officer: Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

David Farahi has been Chief Operating Officer at Monarch Casino & Resort since April of 2012. Mr. Farahi most recently held the positions of Executive Director of Gaming Operations and Director of Investor Relations for Monarch. Mr. Farahi began his gaming and hospitality career in 1998. He has extensive experience in over a dozen positions at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. From 2004 to 2006, Mr. Farahi held finance positions with HSBC Bank plc in their New York, London and Geneva offices, in both the investment and private banking divisions. Mr. Farahi is currently serving in his second term as the President of the Colorado Gaming Association. Mr. Farahi received an MBA from Columbia Business School with concentrations in both real estate and finance, and a B.A. degree in economics and international studies from Northwestern University. Profile

Mr. Farahi: Monarch is a Nasdaq-listed company. We own and operate two casino resorts, one in Reno, Nevada, called the