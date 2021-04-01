The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Consumer >> CEO Interviews >> April 1, 2021

Interview with the Chief Operating Officer: Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Farahi, David
David Farahi has been Chief Operating Officer at Monarch Casino & Resort since April of 2012. Mr. Farahi most recently held the positions of Executive Director of Gaming Operations and Director of Investor Relations for Monarch. Mr. Farahi began his gaming and hospitality career in 1998. He has extensive experience in over a dozen positions at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. From 2004 to 2006, Mr. Farahi held finance positions with HSBC Bank plc in their New York, London and Geneva offices, in both the investment and private banking divisions. Mr. Farahi is currently serving in his second term as the President of the Colorado Gaming Association. Mr. Farahi received an MBA from Columbia Business School with concentrations in both real estate and finance, and a B.A. degree in economics and international studies from Northwestern University. Profile
TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Mr. Farahi: Monarch is a Nasdaq-listed company. We own and operate two casino resorts, one in Reno, Nevada, called the

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chief Operating Officer: Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)
Interview with the General Manager, Video: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)
Interview with the Chairman: NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Fintech, Regional Banks, and Travel: Rising Sectors in the Coming Year
Not-Hot Sectors Offer Long-Term Growth and Compelling Valuations
Using Technical Indicators as a Timing Tool for Purchases and Sales
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Despite Volatility, Cannabis Industry Has Strong Tailwinds for Growth
Increased Savings Rate, Stimulus Checks Mean More Cash for Leisure Activities
U.S. Leisure Air Travel Set to Rebound, Business and International to Follow
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 