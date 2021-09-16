Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Standex International Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

David Dunbar is President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Standex International Corp. Prior to joining Standex on January 20, 2014 as President/CEO, Mr. Dunbar was president of the Valves and Controls global business unit of Pentair Ltd. from 2009 through December 31, 2013. He was appointed to that position by the Flow Control business unit of Tyco International Ltd., which merged with Pentair in 2012. From 1997 through 2009, Mr. Dunbar held senior management positions at Emerson Electric Co., including president, Emerson Process Management Europe, president, Machinery Health Management, and president, Emerson Climate Technologies Refrigeration. Prior to his employment at Emerson Electric, Mr. Dunbar served in numerous industrial automation and control business roles at Honeywell International Inc., beginning as a manufacturing strategy product leader in Europe and culminating in the leadership of Honeywell’s industrial automation and controls sales and services business in the western United States. Mr. Dunbar was awarded a Master and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. Mr. Dunbar was appointed Chairman of the Board in October 2016. Profile

TWST: How do you describe Standex to investors?

Mr. Dunbar: Standex was founded in the 1950s and went public in 1965. And for decades, it was