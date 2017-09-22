Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Richard L. Soloway is Chairman of the board of directors of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. since October 1981, and President and CEO since 1998. He was awarded Ernst & Young's "Entrepreneur of the Year" in 2001 and awarded Guardian Angels "Champions for Safety through Education" in 2006. He has over three decades of security industry experience — pioneering in U.S. and international markets. He also holds numerous electronic design and manufacturing patents for security technology. Profile

Mr. Soloway: I am Richard Soloway, Founder and CEO of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the