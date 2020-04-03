The Wall Street Transcript
Consumer >> CEO Interviews >> April 3, 2020

Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Falcone, Philip A.
Philip A. Falcone is Chairman, President and CEO of HC2 Holdings Inc. Mr. Falcone has served as a director of HC2 since January 2014, and as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of HC2 since May 2014. Mr. Falcone served as a director, Chairman of the board and Chief Executive Officer of HRG Group, Inc. — f/k/a Harbinger Group Inc., “HRG” — from July 2009 to November 2014. From July 2009 to July 2011, Mr. Falcone also served as the President of HRG. Mr. Falcone is also the Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Harbinger Capital Partners LLC — “Harbinger Capital” — and is the Chief Investment Officer of other Harbinger Capital affiliated funds. Mr. Falcone co-founded the funds affiliated with Harbinger Capital in 2001. Mr. Falcone has over two decades of experience in leveraged finance, distressed debt and special situations. Prior to joining the predecessor of Harbinger Capital, Mr. Falcone served as Head of High Yield trading for Barclays Capital. From 1998 to 2000, he managed the Barclays High Yield and Distressed trading operations. Mr. Falcone held a similar position with Gleacher Natwest, Inc., from 1997 to 1998. Mr. Falcone began his career in 1985, trading high yield and distressed securities at Kidder, Peabody & Co. Mr. Falcone has been a member of the board of directors of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG), a provider of intelligent wireless solutions for the worldwide mobile communications market since 1994 and has served as Chairman of the board since May 2017 and as a member of its audit committee since June 2017. Mr. Falcone also serves as a director at several of HC2’s subsidiaries. Mr. Falcone received an A.B. in economics from Harvard University. Profile
Word count: 4,118

TWST: What is HC2 Holdings, and why is the business structure the way it is?

Mr. Falcone: HC2 is basically a diversified holding company, so a

