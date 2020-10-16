Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Richard S. Warzala is Chairman of the board, President and CEO at Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. Mr. Warzala has been a director of the company since August 2006 and Chairman of the board since February 2014. Mr. Warzala joined Allied Motion as President and Chief Operating Officer in May 2002 and was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in May 2009. Earlier, he was President of the Motion Components Group of Danaher Corporation and held various positions at American Precision Industries Inc., including Corporate Vice President and President of its API Motion Division. Profile

Word count: 3,069

TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Mr. Warzala: Allied Motion is a designer and manufacturer of precision motion control and