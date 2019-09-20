Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Industry & Services >> CEO Interviews >> September 20, 2019
Richard S. Warzala is Chairman of the board, President and CEO of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. Mr. Warzala joined Allied Motion as President and Chief Operating Officer in May 2002 and was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in May 2009. Mr. Warzala has a strong management and technical background in the motion control industry and has served as a director of the company since August 2006 and as Chairman of the board since February 2014. Prior to joining Allied Motion, Mr. Warzala was President of the Motion Components Group of Danaher Corporation and held various positions at American Precision Industries Inc., including Corporate Vice President and President of its API Motion Division. His leadership experience and company and industry knowledge, with 31 years of motion experience, provide valuable insight to the board of directors in formulating and executing the company’s strategy. Profile
TWST: Please start with a brief history and a view to key changes since we spoke in 2016.
Mr. Warzala: The current version of Allied Motion