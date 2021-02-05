Interview with the Chairman and Co-Founder: Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Robert S. Herlin is Chairman and Co-Founder of Evolution Petroleum Corporation. He was President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director from May 2004 to December 2015. Prior to the merger of Natural Gas Systems, Inc. ("Old NGS") into the company, Mr. Herlin was President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Old NGS since its inception in September 2003. Mr. Herlin has over 30 years of experience in engineering, energy transactions, operations and finance with small independents, larger independents and major integrated oil companies. Between 2003 and early 2010, Mr. Herlin was a non-active partner with Tatum CFO, a financial advisory firm. From 2001 to 2003, Mr. Herlin was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Intercontinental Towers Corporation, an international wireless infrastructure venture. Mr. Herlin also was on the Board of Directors of Boots and Coots, Inc., an oilfield services company, from 2003 until its sale to Halliburton Company in September 2010. Prior to 2001, Mr. Herlin was in various officer capacities for upstream and downstream oil and gas companies, both private and public. Mr. Herlin previously was on the Engineering Advisory Board for the Brown School of Engineering and on the Centennial Council for Chemical and BioMolecular Engineering at Rice University. He currently is on the advisory board of the Rice Center for Engineering Leadership. Mr. Herlin graduated with honors from Rice University with B.S. and M.E. degrees in chemical engineering. He also received an MBA from Harvard University. Profile

Word count: 3,858

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Herlin: Sure. Evolution Petroleum is a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange.