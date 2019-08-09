Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Alan B. Miller is Chairman and CEO of Universal Health Services, Inc., which he founded in 1979. UHS, a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest hospital management companies in the nation, owns and operates more than 350 facilities in 37 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. Mr. Miller also serves as Chairman and CEO of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT), a REIT that he founded that currently has investments in 65 properties located in 20 states. Prior to founding UHS, Mr. Miller was Chairman and CEO of American Medicorp Inc. Mr. Miller has received numerous awards for his business and charitable activities. He was named Entrepreneur of the Year in 1991 and Financial World named him CEO of the Year in hospital management. He has been named by Modern Healthcare as one of the “100 Most Influential People in Healthcare” for 16 years, 2003 to 2018. In 1992, he was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of South Carolina and received the George Washington University President’s Medal in 2002. He received the Chairman’s Award from the United Negro College Fund, the Americanism Award of ADL and the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. In 1999, he was presented with the first Lifetime Achievement award of the Federation of American Hospitals, who honored him for his many years of industry leadership. In 2019, he received the Distinguished Citizen Award from the Freedoms Foundation of Valley Forge. At graduation from the College of William and Mary, Mr. Miller was commissioned in the U.S. Army and served in the 77th Infantry Division. He served as a trustee of the William and Mary Endowment Fund and is a life member of the school’s President’s Council. He has received high honors from the college, including the William and Mary Alumni Medallion, the college’s highest alumni award, in 1999; the Clarke Medallion, the highest honor presented by the business school, in 2007; and was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Public Service from the college in 2014. Mr. Miller earned his MBA degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He served on the board of overseers and on the school’s executive board. Mr. Miller is a past trustee of the Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, a director of the Philadelphia Regional Performing Arts Center — Kimmel — and Chairman Emeritus of the Opera Company of Philadelphia. He is also a Horatio Alger award recipient and a member of the Business Roundtable. Mr. Miller currently serves on the board of the Museum of the American Revolution. Profile

TWST: Let's start, if you would, by introducing our readers to Universal Health Services with some key points along the 40-year history of the company you