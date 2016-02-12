Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SDPI)

Natural Resources >> CEO Interviews >> February 12, 2016
TWST: Why don't you start by telling us a bit about the company's history pre-IPO?
Troy Meier is the Chairman and CEO of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. He has more than 33 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, including 13 years at Baker Hughes. Since the inception of the SDPI in 1999, Mr. Meier has spearheaded the development of its new manufacturing business as well as its research and development activities. As the company’s chief innovator, Mr. Meier has been responsible for not only inventing but also designing, engineering and manufacturing industry-specific machinery and processes, and has several patent applications pending. Previously, in 1993, Mr. Meier started SDPI’s predecessor, Rocky Mountain Diamond, after 13 years with Christensen Diamond and its successors. Profile
Mr. Meier: Superior Drilling Products began with the drill-bit repair service